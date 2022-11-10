Soldier wounded amid heightened Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s Defence Ministry has reported that an Armenian soldier was wounded and in critical condition after being shot by Azerbaijani forces. Both sides are locked in a decades-old conflict around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. They accused each other of opening fire on border positions earlier in the week despite U.S.-mediated peace talks taking place on Monday and further Russia-hosted talks in October. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday proposed a demilitarized zone of three kilometers (nearly two miles) around Nagorno-Karabakh.

