Shelter rescues emaciated dog wandering streets of NJ

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) — Animal control workers in New Jersey are trying to nurse a severely abused dog back to health.

It was found wandering the streets of Paterson, but because of its condition, workers suspect someone kept it in a tightly confined space for some time and left it to starve.

It was in critical condition by the time Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge took it in.

The refuge has named her Wilma and is looking for donations to help with her care.

“Medical testing may sadly confirm our worst fear, that Wilma’s heartbreaking condition is a result of slow and painful starvation,” Executive Director at RBARI, Megan Brinster said. “It is hard to imagine what Wilma’s life has been like before yesterday, but we have hope for her future. Wilma has a long road ahead, but she is surprisingly sweet with other dogs and an all-around loving, gentle senior dog.”

