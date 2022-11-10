Qatar Airways CEO knocks World Cup critics at airport event

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The outspoken CEO of Qatar Airways has lashed out at critics of his country hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup, saying his nation will “always rub salt into the wound” of its adversaries. Akbar Al Baker’s comments Thursday show the increasingly confrontational stance of Qatari officials as the start of the tournament approaches on Nov. 20 and as the spotlight on the small, energy-rich country intensifies. Already, some nations and soccer teams have expressed concern over how Qatar manages its vast population of low-paid migrant workers and its stance on LGBTQ rights.

By LUJAIN JO and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

