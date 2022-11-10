No. 12 Texas bolts to big lead, shuts down Houston Christian

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 11 points and had four steals as No. 12 Texas used suffocating defense and a relentless fast break to defeat Houston Christian 82-31. The Longhorns raced to a 16-0 lead in the first five minutes. Texas forced 21 turnovers, including 12 steals, that resulted in 32 points. Sir’Jabari Rice also scored 11 points. Freshman Dillon Mitchell had 10 points and 12 rebounds — eight on offense — for Texas. Timmy Allen had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points and seven rebounds. Tristan Moore led Houston Christian with eight points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.