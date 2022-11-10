National Retail Federation predicts strong holiday shopping, despite inflation

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The National Retail Federation is expecting a strong holiday shopping season, despite inflation.

Numbers from the National Retail Federation show that sales between November and December will grow between 6% and 8% over 2021. The NRF also expects that online shopping to grow between 10% and 12%.

CSU Monterey Bay Econ Professor Brad Barbeau told KION with supply chains loosening up shortages won't be a problem this shopping season.

“Goods are getting more and more available so there will be stuff there to buy,” said Barbeau. “Patterns we're seeing, show household expenditures are running above trend, above normal. I think it's going to be a good year.”

KION checked in with some shoppers on the Central Coast to see if they’ve already started their holiday shopping.

“Fortunately I’ve been saving money and I’ve been putting money aside,” said Dona Maria of San Juan Bautista.

The National Retail Federation says stores are also expected to hire between 450,000 to 600,000 seasonal workers.