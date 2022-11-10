McAvoy scores in season debut, Bruins beat skidding Flames

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored the go-ahead goal in his season debut and the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins remained perfect on home ice, beating the skidding Calgary Flames 3-1. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and Connor Clifton also scored as the Bruins improved to 8-0-0 at TD Garden. David Pastrnak added an empty-net goal for Boston, which is 12-2-0 overall. Noah Hanifin scored for the Flames, who dropped their seventh straight. McAvoy’s goal came at 18:27 of the second period. The Bruins’ top defenseman was expected to be off the ice for six months after undergoing shoulder surgery in June.

