LeBron James exits early with injury as LA Lakers lose to LA Clippers

The LA Lakers just can’t catch a break this season.

In addition to a poor run of results so far this season, the team lost LeBron James through injury during their latest defeat by the LA Clippers on Wednesday.

James appeared to tweak something in his groin halfway through the fourth quarter and immediately left the court.

“I didn’t do anything extraneous on the play,” James told reporters after the game.

“Just when I landed, I felt a little spasm or strain in my groin. So immediately I had to come out after that on the next play down when I went to the free throw line.”

It’s unclear how serious James’ injury is and he said he would work around the clock in order to be fit for the Lakers’ next game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

James had started Wednesday’s game in impressive form, totaling 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals before coming off injured.

It wasn’t enough to stop the Clippers, though, who ran away with the game in the second half to win 114-101.

With the team currently stuck on 2-9 for the season, Lakers fans will be praying their starman and leader will be fit to play as soon as possible.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham, however, urged James to “do what you need to do, just take care of your body.”

“I mean it’s just a lot of adversity,” Ham told reporters after the game, speaking of James’ injury.

“He has been trying his heart out just to be there for us and play at a high level. I thought he had it going really, really well tonight.

“It’s the NBA season, man … You got to be ready for a little bit of everything. We’ll see once he gets evaluated, and we’ll be ready to move forward.”

