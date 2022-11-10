Kansas teen hit by car in Louisville signs letter of intent to play basketball at Iowa

By Matthew Keck

NICKERSON, Kansas (WLKY) — Just a month after the teenager who was struck by a car in downtown Louisville started her senior year of high school, she’s now signing to play basketball in college.

Ava Jones announced on her Twitter on Monday that she would be signing her National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the University of Iowa.

The university’s Twitter account shared the official announcement and a statement from head coach Lisa Bluder.

Bluder’s statement reads:

“We are signing Ava because we believe in her and she believes in us. She is a remarkable athlete with great versatility. She is working hard to return to the athlete she was. When she takes the floor for Iowa, it will be a special moment for us!”

Bluder had previously said they would honor Jones’ scholarship whether or not she would be able to play.

Jones has also been posting videos of herself back on the court doing shooting and dribbling drills.

The 17-year-old was in town for an AAU basketball tournament in July when she and her family were hit by a car in downtown Louisville.

Ava and her mother spent several weeks in hospitals and rehab centers in Louisville being treated for their injuries. Ava’s father, Trey, tragically died from his injuries.

The man who hit them, Michael Hurley, is facing murder and other charges.

