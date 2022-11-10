Juventus beats Verona 1-0 to move into top 4 in Serie A
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
MILAN (AP) — Juventus could end the year in the top four in Serie A despite a bad start to the season. Moise Kean’s goal was enough for Juventus to win 1-0 at bottom club Hellas Verona and move third in the league standings. A win for Lazio at home to Monza later would drop the Bianconeri to fourth. Juventus hosts Lazio at the weekend in the final round before Serie A stops for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. It was Juve’s fifth straight league victory after winning just three of its opening nine Serie A matches. Verona remained five points from safety after a ninth straight defeat.