James Maddison makes England’s World Cup squad
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison was a surprising inclusion for England when coach Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the World Cup. The Leicester playmaker has only made one appearance for his country. He came on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019. But he has been rewarded for his fine form for Leicester this season. He has scored six goals and provided four assists.