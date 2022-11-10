James Maddison makes England’s World Cup squad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — James Maddison was a surprising inclusion for England when coach Gareth Southgate named his 26-man squad for the World Cup. The Leicester playmaker has only made one appearance for his country. He came on as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier against Montenegro in 2019. But he has been rewarded for his fine form for Leicester this season. He has scored six goals and provided four assists.

