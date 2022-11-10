Idaho House seat goes to Republican after glitch reported

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — What initially appeared to be a Democratic win in the Idaho House has turned into a Republican victory after a glitch in reporting early voting was corrected in south-central Idaho. Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says the House seat representing Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties went to Republican Jack Nelsen, not Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, after more than 700 votes were added to the count on the state website late Thursday morning. Houck says Jerome County officials noticed vote totals on the secretary of state’s website didn’t match their count. Houck says his office worked with county officials and discovered a glitch that prevented early votes making it to state totals.

