RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been selected in Morocco’s squad for the World Cup despite failing to score a league goal this season for Spanish club Sevilla. En-Nesyri has made 49 international appearances and scored 14 goals for his country. Central defender Nayef Aguerd was also included. He plays for Premier League club West Ham and hurt his knee in the offseason. Bayern Munich right back Noussair Mazraoui offers good cover for defender Achraf Hakimi. Morocco is in Group F with Belgium, Canada and 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.