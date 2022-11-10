Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of round-the-world trip

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow. He’s likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the U.N. climate conference in Egypt is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that will also take him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting for leaders of the world’s largest economies in Bali, Indonesia. Biden boarded Air Force One on Thursday evening buoyed by a stronger-than-expected showing by his party in Tuesday’s midterm elections and congressional passage this year of the largest climate investment in U.S. history.

By ZEKE MILLER and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

