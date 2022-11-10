Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie’s two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen’s collection. All 60 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday night in New York sold. Five paintings sold for prices above $100 million. A pointillist work by George Seurat sold for $149.2 million, the evening’s highest price. Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists. Those artists ranged from the 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to the 20th century photographer Edward Steichen. All proceeds from the sale will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen’s estate. Allen died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.