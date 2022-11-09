TSA: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at Fort Lauderdale’s airport

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — Security officers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport found a handgun hidden inside a raw chicken packed in a traveler’s luggage.

The Transportation Security Administration posted photos of the gun and poultry Monday on its official Instagram account.

The post didn’t identify the traveler who was transporting the weapon or whether any arrests were made.

According to the TSA, fresh meat, seafood, and other non-liquid food items are permitted in both carry-on and checked bags, as long as they are packed in ice. Unloaded firearms are allowed to be transported in checked bags, but they must be declared at the ticket counter and packed in a locked hard-sided container.

