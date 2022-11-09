Shock for visitors hoping for new Argentine exchange rate

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Visitors to Argentina are still not receiving the more favorable exchange rate for credit and debit cards despite last week’s government announcement of it. Numerous visitors have reported that has not been made effective. A high-ranking Central Bank official says the system will take a few days to set up but predicted transactions should start going through with the more favorable exchange rate by the end of the week. The measure is a recognition that most tourists have stopped using electronic payments so they can exchange their dollars at a more favorable rate on the black market.

