Schlee’s 4 total TDs help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Collin Schlee threw three touchdown passes — two to Devontez Walker — and ran for another score to help Kent State beat Bowling Green 40-6. Schlee completed 17 of 29 passes for 214 yards with an interception and Walker finished with five receptions for 86 yards. Matt McDonald was 29-of-38 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown and interception for Bowling Green (5-5, 4-2). The Falcons had their three-game win streak snapped.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.