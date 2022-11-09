Ratcliffe has no interest in buying Man United or Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe has dropped interest in buying Manchester United just months after considering a takeover bid for the Premier League club. The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS also has no intention of making an offer for Liverpool after owner Fenway Sports Group this week confirmed it was open to selling its shares. Ratcliffe will instead concentrate on French team Nice, which his company bought in 2019.

