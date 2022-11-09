Skip to Content
Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker indicted by federal grand jury

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

A grand jury has returned a federal indictment charging David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in late October, with attempted kidnapping and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official.

With the indictment, DePape is facing both federal and state charges.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

