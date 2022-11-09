Hacker releases Australian health insurer’s customer data

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Client data from Medibank, Australia’s largest health insurer, has been released by an extortionist, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The company says the material appears to be a sample of data that was stolen last month. Medibank expects the thief will continue releasing more data. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is a Medibank customer and has had personal data stolen. He welcomed the company’s refusal to pay the hacker to have the records returned.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.