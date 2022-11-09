Former Syracuse athletic director Jake Crouthamel dies at 84

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jake Crouthamel, a star halfback and two-way player at Dartmouth in the late 1950s and an accomplished football coach before finding his ultimate niche as athletic director at Syracuse University for nearly three decades, has died at 84. Crouthamel died Monday in Hanover, New Hampshire. A native of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel was the Big Green’s leading rusher for three seasons, finishing with 1,763 yards, a school record at the time. He played one year of pro ball with the Boston Patriots and also coached the Big Green to a 41-20-2 record in six seasons before leaving for Syracuse, where he helped form the Big East Conference and oversaw the opening of the Carrier Dome in 1980.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.