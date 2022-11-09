Firefighter falls through floor during house fire in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A firefighter is doing okay after he fell through the floor of a northeast Portland home while battling a fire Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 4800 block of Northeast 32nd Avenue. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and then found an active fire when they entered the home.

PF&R said when the crews first went inside, the floor gave way and a firefighter fell through, into the basement. The firefighter called mayday, following protocol, and it activated a second alarm.

The Rapid Intervention Team made their way into the home through the back door, went down to the basement and were able to find the firefighter by his voice. The firefighter was okay and was able to walk out on his own.

Crews continued to put out flames while the firefighter was rescued. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

