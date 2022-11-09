CMA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners
By Dan Heching, CNN
The Country Music Association Awards are being presented on Wednesday night.
First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list of nominees going into the show with six nods, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.
The following is a list of CMA Award nominees with the winners indicated in bold. The list will be updated throughout the night.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” — Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Growin’ Up” — Luke Combs
“Humble Quest” — Maren Morris
“Palomino” — Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin'” — Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” — Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand In My Boots” — Morgan Wallen
“Things A Man Oughta Know” — Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Beers On Me” — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way To Go” — Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way To Go” — Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” — Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” — Cody Johnson
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
