Chiefs fan continues tradition of creating Mahomes, Chiefs murals in Missouri

By Emily Rittman

RIVERSIDE, Missouri (KCTV) — A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition.

A new, 10-foot, larger-than-life Patrick Mahomes mural now sits off Gateway Avenue next to murals that already feature Andy Reid and Travis Kelce.

“Everybody asks, ‘Why do you got a 10-foot Patrick Mahomes?’ Because I ran out of plywood and couldn’t make it 20!” Jeff Parson said Monday.

Creating Chiefs art is now an annual tradition for Parson. For years, he has combined his love of painting and the Chiefs. KCTV5 has shown you some of his past work, including previous massive Mahomes murals.

“The Chiefs bring us all together,” Parson said. “I got a four-lane road out in front of my house. This is the best gallery in the world. They’ll give you instant feedback if they like it or hate it.”

After Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes for 446 yards last night, Parson was proud to have his likeness on display. Mahomes also rushed for 63 yards. He scrambled and willed the Chiefs to an overtime victory over the Titans.

“Every week, it’s something that is jaw-dropping,” Parson said. “You will watch him and you’re like, ‘Did that man just throw the ball sideways, running backwards, singing Christmas carols?’ That’s 50 yards and jingle bells at the same time! Yeah, I’m putting him in my front yard!”

Parson’s front yard could soon have yet another piece of art inspired by the Chiefs.

“I do have a 7-foot Super Bowl trophy that’s coming out,” Parson said. “So yeah, they’re going to be in the Super Bowl.”

He is putting the finishing touches on his 7-foot Lombardi Trophy artwork. He plans to add it to his display no matter what but would prefer to add it while celebrating a Chiefs Super Bowl victory.

