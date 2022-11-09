Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes. The Bucks were missing top scorers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. Carter filled the scoring void by making 15 of 27 field goals. The Bucks were coming off their first loss of the season after winning their first nine games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points, Tre Mann scored 21 and Josh Giddey had 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for the Thunder.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.