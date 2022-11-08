Tabulation problems reported in Maricopa County; election officials assure votes will be counted

By Web staff

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK) — Election Day is in full swing in Arizona and across the country. As thousands made their way to the polls, it didn’t take long for reports of voting issues to circulate on social media.

The Maricopa County Elections Department initially reported that about 10% of polling sites, roughly 20 locations were having issues with the tabulators. In an emergency news conference held Tuesday morning, those figures were later updated to approximately 20%, or about 40 vote center locations. However, affected voters can place their ballots into a secure ballot box that will later be counted.

In a tweet, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer confirmed that multiple locations were having issues, but over 23,000 people had already successfully voted as of 7:30 a.m. Arizona’s Family has confirmed from election officials that troubleshooters are already working to fix the issue.

“The key for everyone to understand is everyone is still getting to vote. No one is being disenfranchised,” said County Supervisor Bill Gates.

According to Reuters, on Tuesday, federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency officials told reporters that there is “no specific or credible threat to disrupt election infrastructure.” At this time, there is nothing explicitly tying any threats or problems to Arizona’s election processes.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Justice announced that federal election monitors were sent to Maricopa, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, and Yavapai counties to ensure “compliance.”

