Santa Cruz County 2022 Voter Information Guide designed by Scotts Valley High School student

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County is having fun on election day by featuring art on their voter guides and "I voted" stickers from residents.

A Scotts Valley High School student designed this election cycle, Voter Information Guide, and Sample Ballots.

Landon Fernald, 16, is the artist behind the images voters in Santa Cruz County have seen throughout elections. He originally submitted his art for the "I voted" sticker for Santa Cruz County.

"He's been drawing 3D pictures since he was three years old and has a passion one day create animation videos for the movies one day," said his mother, Patrice Fernald.