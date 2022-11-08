Illinois governor seeks 2nd term against GOP challenger

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Democratic governor of Illinois is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, have accused each other of being out of touch and too extreme. Pritzker took office in 2019 after trouncing a GOP governor whose far-reaching conservative agenda went nowhere with the Legislature’s Democrats. Pritzker argues that Bailey is “too extreme” on issues such as abortion and gun restrictions. Bailey says that the billionaire equity investor and philanthropist’s drive to be “the most radical leftist governor in America” is decimating the state by coddling criminals and offering abortion without restriction.

