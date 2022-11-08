Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:39 AM

Fires set near historically Black college; arson suspected

KION

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi’s capital city are on the hunt for a suspected arsonist who set several fires on and near the campus of a public historically Black college. News outlets report at least seven fires were confirmed by officials early Tuesday. At least two of the buildings set ablaze are churches. Another one of the fires broke out on Jackson State University’s baseball field. No injuries had been reported. Authorities are searching for one person. They have not provided the person’s name or a suspected motivation behind the fires.

Article Topic Follows: News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content