Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan’s Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue. Loaned to Milan from Barcelona, the 22-year-old Dest has been limited to two starts and six substitute appearances this season. He last played Oct. 30 at Torino, entering at the start of the second half. Dest has played one 90-minute match for Milan, at Chelsea on Oct. 5 in the Champions League.

