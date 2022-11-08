Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach on Ross’ staff

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization’s minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross’ staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs’ eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown, who lasted one year. A former minor league infielder, Kelly worked as a hitting coach in the Dodgers farm system from 2018-20 before getting hired by Chicago. The Cubs also added former outfielder Jim Adduci as assistant hitting coach and Alex Smith as an assistant coach for data development and process.

