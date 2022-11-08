Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella. The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season. Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.