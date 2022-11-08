After winning NAIA title, ex-teammates making giant leap

MILWAUKEE (AP) — They overcame the ravages of a hurricane to win a national title at their old school. Now former Loyola New Orleans teammates Zach Wrightsil, Myles Burns and Brandon Davis are aiming for one more improbable achievement. They are attempting to make the leap from their NAIA program and succeed at the NCAA Division I level. Burns is at Mississippi, Davis at Texas State and Wrightsil at Marquette. The NAIA doesn’t keep track of how many players transfer from one of its schools to the NCAA Division I level. But the moves Burns and Wrightsil are making seem particularly rare as they go straight to one of the six major conferences.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.