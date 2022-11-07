Van Lith leads No. 7 Louisville past Cincinnati 87-68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points to lead No. 7 Louisville to an 87-68 victory over Cincinnati in the season opener for both teams. The Cardinals broke the game open with a 15-0 first-quarter run and led 46-25 in the final minute of the first half. Van Lith, a junior guard, made 12 of 20 shots, including 6 of 9 in the first half. She scored nine points in Louisville’s big early run. Her 3-pointer with 1:28 left in the opening period gave the Cardinals a 24-7 lead. Sophomore Braylyn Milton led the Bearcats with a career-high 28 points. She went 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.