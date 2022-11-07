UN: 3 dead, 28 missing after migrant raft sinks off of Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says a raft carrying African migrants seeking a better life in the Gulf Arab states sank in waters off of Yemen late last month, leaving three dead and 28 others declared missing, In a statement on Monday, the U.N.’s migration agency says the overcrowded vessel carrying about 30 migrants departed eastern Djibouti for Yemen’s west coast. Witnesses said the small raft was soon overpowered by “high tides and rocky waters” and quickly sank. So far this year around 54,000 migrants have departed the Horn of Africa for the Gulf Arab states. Many migrants have drowned trying to make the eastward crossing. Nearly all the migrants arriving in Yemen are East Africans.

