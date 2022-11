OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami (Ohio). Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville. The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Safford added 12 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Evansville visits Saint Louis while Miami hosts Goshen.

