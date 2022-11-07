STAT WATCH: SMU’s Mordecai efficient while piling up numbers

Tanner Mordecai’s eye-popping numbers in SMU’s record-setting win over Houston were amassed in an incredibly efficient manner. The Mustangs’ 77-63 win set the NCAA record for most combined points in a regulation game and Mordecai was responsible for 60. Mordecai’s nine touchdown passes were the most since Washington State’s Anthony Gordon passed for the same number against UCLA in 2019. Mordecai needed only 37 attempts to achieve his feat. Gordon needed 61. One of the fifth-year quarterback’s eight runs also went for a touchdown. That made him responsible for 10 TDs. That’s most since at least 2000.

