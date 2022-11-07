Murrell scores 20, leads Ole Miss over Alcorn State 73-58

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Matthew Murrell made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead Mississippi to a 73-58 victory over Alcorn State in a season opener. Murrell was 7-of-18 shooting from the floor and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Robert Allen added 15 points and freshman TJ Caldwell had 10 for Ole Miss, which opened the season with four freshmen and four senior transfers. Byron Joshua scored 15 points for Alcorn State. Keondre Montgomery added 14 points and Dominic Brewton had 12. The Rebels pulled away with 10-2 surge, capped by Murrell’s 3, to make it 58-43 with 7:39 remaining.

