Sea Goddess Whale Watching is located at 7881 Sandholdt Road and you can call them at (831) 920-1499.

Enter the promo code VETERANS22, here to reserve a spot.

Veterans and a guest can enjoy a free whale-watching tour with Sea Goddess Whale Watching. Bring your veteran's ID and book online.

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- A whale-watching cruise is offering free rides for veterans on Friday, Nov. 11.

