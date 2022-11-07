Hawks’ Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth with a 28.2 scoring average and third with 9.4 assists per game. Young led the NBA in total points and total assists last season. He ranks eighth in league history with at least 30 points and 10 assists in 53 games and has 101 games with at least 30 points.

