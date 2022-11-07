Gilbert scores 13, UNLV knocks off Southern 66-56
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 13 points as UNLV beat Southern 66-56 on Monday night in a season opener.
Elijah Harkless scored 11 points and Jackie Johnson III finished with 10 points.
Bryson Etienne had 25 points for the Jaguars.
NEXT UP
Up next for UNLV is a Saturday matchup with Incarnate Word at home. Southern visits Arizona on Friday.
