Clemson opens with 17th straight win over The Citadel 80-69

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 23 points, Ian Schieffelin and Hunter Tyson added double-doubles and Clemson turned back The Citadel 80-69 in a season opener. Hunter sank 8 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Tigers. Schieffelin scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting with 14 rebounds off the bench, while Tyson finished with 19 points and 13 boards. Austin Ash hit five 3-pointers, scoring 19, to lead The Citadel.

