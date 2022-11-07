Carry scores 20, Kent St. takes down Northern Kentucky 79-57

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Sincere Carry scored 20 points to help Kent State defeat Northern Kentucky 79-57 in a season opener. Miryne Thomas added 11 points for Kent State. Jalen Sullinger and VonCameron each recorded 10 points. Trevon Faulkner led the way for the Norse with 13 points. Sam Vinson added 12 points. Kent State’s next game is Thursday against Baldwin Wallace at home. Northern Kentucky hosts Cincinnati-Clermont on Saturday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.