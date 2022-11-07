Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn’s escape return home

TOKYO (AP) — A lawyer for an American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, escape to Lebanon says they have been returned to the U.S. Michael Taylor was sentenced last year to two years in prison, while his son Peter Taylor was sentenced to 20 months. They were charged with helping a criminal in the December 2019 exodus of Ghosn, while awaiting trial on various financial misconduct charges. Paul V. Kelly, the Taylors’ lawyer, said Tuesday that Michael Taylor may be released before the scheduled Jan. 1 from a federal facility, while Peter Taylor was released and is back home in Massachusetts.

