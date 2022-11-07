Aaron Carter remembered: Backstreet Boys and Melanie Martin pay tribute

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Aaron Carter’s death this past weekend at the age of 34 continues to lead to an outpouring of grief from friends, family and fans of the late recording artist.

After posting a tribute on Instagram to his younger brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter broke down in tears during the band’s show at the O2 Arena in London, according to multiple videos shared on social media.

“Tonight we’ve got heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday. And we just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him,” Backstreet Boy member Kevin Richardson said. “Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter passed away yesterday at [34] years old. He’s a part of our family. We thank you guys for all the love and all your well wishes and all your support.”

The group embraced the elder Carter in support.

Aaron Carter’s former fiancée and mother of his young son, Prince, uploaded a TikTok video of herself mourning the news of his death. She also shared a video of Carter dancing for his social media audience with the caption, “Forever posting.”

Rapper The Game posted on his verified Instagram account that he had been moved by Nick Carter’s posting about his brother and decided to share a story he had about Aaron Carter.

According to the artist, years ago he was traveling with his then young son and his son’s mother when they realized they were one seat short in first class, which had been overbooked.

The Game recalled Carter saying, “Hey, you guys have little man.. you can have my seat, Game.”

“At this time my 1st album had dropped & I still wasn’t sure everyone knew who I was so every new ‘Game’ called out was fresh & made me feel like I’d accomplished something great,” The Game wrote.

Carter went to sit in the coach section of the aircraft and The Game decided to join him, he wrote, where the pair would talk for the the next six hours of the flight.

“I can remember thinking how kool it was to be talking to a guy I seen on MTV a million times who my lil sister loved to death cause again I had just became a star so this was super dope,” The Game wrote. “We got to know one another very well during that flight, exchanged sidekick numbers & always hugged when we saw each other over the years.”

He also had a message for Nick Carter and the family.

“M love & condolences are with you, your family & his baby boy through this tough time & after,” The Game wrote to the Backstreet Boy member. “Hit me whenever, FOREVER.”

The cause of death for Aaron Carter is pending additional investigation, according to the LA County Coroner.

