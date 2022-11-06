Warm weather prompts cancellation of ski races in Austria

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Unusually warm weather has prompted a third straight weekend of World Cup skiing to be canceled. The International Ski Federation (FIS) announces that parallel events for women and men scheduled for next weekend in Lech, Austria have been wiped out because colder weather over the last few days came “too late” in order to prepare the course. FIS added that there is also an “unfavorable forecast.” Cross-border downhill events in Zermatt, Switzerland, and Cervinia, Italy, the previous two weekends were already canceled.

