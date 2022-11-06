Sri Lankan cricketer denied bail in Australia on sex charges

SYDNEY (AP) — A Sri Lankan cricketer charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Australia remained in jail Monday after a court declined his bid for bail. Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested early Sunday at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent. The 31-year-old had traveled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team. Under Australia’s court rules, not all details of the case can be reported. At the Downing Centre Local Court, Magistrate Robert Williams noted that Gunathilaka had no criminal history. But the cricketer’s application for release on bail was later refused by the court.

