NYC probes battery-linked fire that injured over 3 dozen

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating a New York City high-rise fire that injured over three dozen people and was traced to a faulty lithium-ion battery. The Red Cross said Sunday it provided temporary lodging and some emergency funds to two people displaced by Saturday’s fire. The blaze spurred a dramatic rope rescue 20 stories above Manhattan’s East 52nd Street. Officials are looking into whether the 37-story apartment building had a fire alarm, among other questions. Authorities have pinpointed the cause of the blaze as a lithium-ion battery related to a “micromobility” device, a term that can refer to e-bikes and electric scooters.

