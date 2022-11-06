Hug breaks wheelchair course record, wins 5th NYC Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland has won the New York City Marathon men’s wheelchair race for the fifth time. He has shattered the course record and has tied Kurt Fearnley for most-ever victories in the men’s wheelchair race. Hug finished the 26.20-mile course in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 26 seconds. The previous mark was 1:29.22 set by Fearnley of Australia in 2006. Susannah Scaroni has won the women’s wheelchair race, also besting the previous course mark. She finished in 1:42:43, which was 21 seconds faster than the old record.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.