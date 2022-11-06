Fire, building collapse injures 20 people in Iraq’s capital

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s state news agency says that at least 20 people have been injured after a commercial building in the capital Baghdad caught fire and collapsed. The official Iraqi News Agency said Sunday that the country’s civil defense director along with a number of firefighters were at the scene when the burning building collapsed and counted among the wounded. No deaths have been reported and no information is immediately available on the cause of the blaze. The incident comes after a gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad on Oct. 29, killing at least nine people and wounding 10 others.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.